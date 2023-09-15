Yashma Gill gets honest about her life partner hunt, marriage bureau’s charges

Famous actor Yashma Gill got candid about struggles to find her a life partner, ending her contacting a marriage bureau.

Watch ARY News live on live.Arynews.tv

During a recent outing on a private news channel, Yashma Gill opened up on the struggle that it has become to find a suitable prospect for marriage these days.

“It has become quite a task to find a husband these days, a pretty expensive too,” Gill said during a discussion.

The actor continued, “Since we are shooting for 12 hours a day, hence, it is not possible to do it ourselves. So I randomly reached out to a marriage bureau while shooting, in a hope to find someone good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

“Firstly they asked me for a video call to make sure it’s actually me, Yashma Gill, and not a scammer. And I got all excited, that now I would definitely get some fruitful results from it,” she added.

Gill revealed that the company demanded Rs.4 lacs for the registration and a further Rs.4 lacs for the proposal. “So it’s a total of Rs.8 lacs to get yourself a groom,” Gill stated.

The host panel and audiences were equally shocked of the trend as Gill.

On the work front, Yashma Gill is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Jamal Shah, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame) airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Saba Qamar reveals special someone who sends her flowers