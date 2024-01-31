Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor join forces for ‘No Entry 2’

Bollywood hunks Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are reportedly joining hands with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for the sequel of the comedy flick ‘No Entry’.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, an all-fresh trio is set to fill in the shoes of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, for the sequel titled ‘No Entry 2’, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Quoting a source close to production, the publication reported, “While Anees Bazmee is on board for No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film.”

“The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story,” the insider revealed.

According to the details, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios partner to produce the title and have already met Dhawan, Kapoor and Dosanjh, planning to ‘amp up the comic quotient over the 2005 film’.

Reportedly, the project will go on the floors by the end of this year and is expected for theatrical release in 2025, two decades apart of the first film.

Apart from the trio, the title will reportedly star an ensemble cast, with multiple female leads. The official announcement for the ‘No Entry’ sequel will be made soon.

