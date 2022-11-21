Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer makes rare Bollywood success at BO

The latest Bollywood release ‘Drishyam 2’, led by Ajay Devgn, made a rare Bollywood success at the Box Office in 2022.

Starring A-list actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in lead roles, ‘Drishyam 2’ managed to cross several Bollywood releases of the year with its Box Office collection in the opening weekend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the numbers quoted by Indian trade reports, the crime flick managed some revival of the sinking Bollywood industry with total ticket sales amounting to INR63.97 crores in the opening weekend, a number that many recent releases struggled to achieve in the lifetime theatrical run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The film scored the bumper opening on Friday and earned INR15.38 at the ticket windows. The collections further picked up on Day 2 with INR27 crore single-day collection. By the end of the opening weekend, the total grossing of ‘Drishyam 2’ has crossed the coveted INR60 crore mark.

The title has taken over the opening weekend collections of this year’s hits including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’. Moreover, the multi-starrer is in the running for the highest-grossing film of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

About ‘Drishyam 2’, the Abhishek Pathak directorial, starring Devgn with Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, continues the storyline with its predecessor ‘Drishyam’ (2015), after 7 years. Jeethu Joseph has penned the original storyline of the crime-thriller franchise, while Aamil Keeyan Khan along with Pathak has written the screenplay for the title.

‘Drishyam 2’ was released theatrically across the country over the weekend, on November 18.

Also read: Drishyam’s Vijay Salgaonkar gets interrogated by CID

It should be noted here that ‘Drishyam’ is the remake of the same-titled Malayalam flick by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

Comments