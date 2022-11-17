Drishyam’s Vijay Salgaonkar gets interrogated by CID

Ajay Devgn recently shared a video which shows his character Vijay Salgaonkar being interrogated by CID’s ACP Pradhyuman, Daya and Abhijeet about events in “Drishyam“. The video is going viral over social media platforms.

The “Singham” star was promoting the sequel of “Drishyam” titled “Drishyam 2” through the viral video. It showed the trio from the Sony channel’s show interrogating him about the murder of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh’s villainous son Sam Deshmukh.

Prolific Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will unite again in the thriller film which releases on Friday (tomorrow).

The film’s story is set six years after the event in the first film in which protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar left no stone unturned to protect his wife Nandini Salgaonkar along with daughters Anju Salgaonkar and Anu Salgaonkar during the investigation into the disappearance of the Inspector General Meera Deshmukh’s son villainous son Sameer Deshmukh.

The events in the second film are based six years after the first film. It showed IG Tarun Ahlawat leading the investigation against the Salgaonkar family.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar, Nandini Salgaonkar, Anju Salgaonkar, Anu Salgaonkar, Meera Deshmukh and Inspector Gaitonde.

IG Tarun Ahlawat is played by veteran star Akshaye Khanna.

