Viral: First look of Tabu from ‘Drishyam 2’ unveiled

The first look of Bollywood actor Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu from the upcoming film ‘Drishyam 2‘ is going viral on social media.

The poster, shared on Twitter by her ‘Drishyam 2‘ co-star Ajay Devgn, showed Tabu’s character IG Meera Deshmukh with a serious look.

‘Drishyam‘ showed the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajav Devgn) leaving no stones unturned to protect his family during the investigation into the disappearance of the cop’s son.

The events in the second film, which will release on November 18 this year, will be based from where the first film left off.

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar, Nandini Salgaonkar, Anju Salgaonkar, Anu Salgaonkar, Meera Deshmukh, Mahesh Deshmukh and Inspector Gaitonde.

Akshaye Khanna will make an appearance in their film.

Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct and produce the sequel written by Jeethu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

