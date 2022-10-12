Viral: First look of Tabu from ‘Drishyam 2’ unveiled

The first look of Bollywood actor Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu from the upcoming film ‘Drishyam 2‘ is going viral on social media.
The poster, shared on Twitter by her ‘Drishyam 2‘ co-star Ajay Devgn, showed Tabu’s character IG Meera Deshmukh with a serious look.
Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale…woh fir aayenge.#Drishyam2
Case Reopens On 18th November, 2022.#Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk #BhushanKumar @KumarMangat pic.twitter.com/UP0uSruMb8
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2022
‘Drishyam‘ showed the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajav Devgn) leaving no stones unturned to protect his family during the investigation into the disappearance of the cop’s son.
The events in the second film, which will release on November 18 this year, will be based from where the first film left off.
Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022.#Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat pic.twitter.com/LlUuS9x4Kn
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 29, 2022
Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar, Nandini Salgaonkar, Anju Salgaonkar, Anu Salgaonkar, Meera Deshmukh, Mahesh Deshmukh and Inspector Gaitonde.
Akshaye Khanna will make an appearance in their film.
Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct and produce the sequel written by Jeethu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan.