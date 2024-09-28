Ajay Devgn’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ tanks at box office

Bollywood’s star’s Ajay Devgn had a pretty rocky year in 2024 as one of his three movies “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” went flop despite investing crores.

Ajay Devgn is known to be one of the finest actors who could do all kinds of roles. The action hero has also managed to deliver highly-publicised films time and again, but this year has been a mixed bag for the actor.

One of his movies, a sports drama, was released on the silver screen but could not find a place in hearts. The movie, which was made with a substantial budget of Rs 84 crores, could collect only Rs 1 crore on the first day and has been sort of a big flop.

The management has sold the movie to an OTT platform in the hope that it might get a good response from digital audiences.

“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” Ajay Devgn’s latest was an intense romantic thriller with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. While the reviews of the movie were mixed and did not give universal acclaim, still the chemistry between Devgn and Tabu was appreciated by the fans. Now, with average box office performance, the movie is out on OTT platforms.

Amazon Prime Video announced the digital release of “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” on 27 September. The poster from the streaming platform showcases the cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Shergill. The caption read, “Two hearts separated by time, reunited with love. #AuronMeinKahanDumThaOnPrime, Watch Now.”

This year has highlighted the unpredictable nature of the film industry, even for seasoned actors like Ajay Devgn. While one of his films struggled to make an impact, another found a second life on digital platforms. As the year progresses, fans and critics alike will be keen to see how Devgn’s other projects fare, including the highly anticipated “Singham Again.”

Ajay Devgn’s journey in 2024 serves as a reminder of the highs and lows that come with a career in Bollywood, showcasing his resilience and continued relevance in the industry.