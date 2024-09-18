Salman Khan to star as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood star Salman Khan is set to make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie “Singham Again.”

Indian media outlet Zoom, while quoting a source close to the development, said that director Rohit Shetty convinced the “Tiger” actor to reprise his role once again for the highly-anticipated cop movie.

‘Singham Again’ will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham in the upcoming instalment.

The ensemble cast also includes several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Salman Khan will make a cameo as his iconic Inspector Chulbul Pandey character from the “Dabangg” movies in the upcoming action film.

Quoting the source, Zoom reported that the Bollywood star has agreed to appear in a cameo role while reports also suggested that South star Prabhas will also make a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have neither confirmed nor denied the reports around the two stars’ cameo role in ‘Singham Again.’

The movie is the third in the ‘Singham’ franchise and a sequel to “Singham Returns.” The Ajay Devgn-starrer is set to hit theatres on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali.

On the other hand, Bollywood star Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Sikandar,’ alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action movie will be released on Eid 2025.

It is worth noting here that “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly asked Rohit Shetty to delay the release of their movie to avoid a clash with the horror comedy which is also scheduled for November 1 release.

However, it was later reported that the makers of ‘Singham Again’ decided to stay on schedule and release the movie as originally planned.