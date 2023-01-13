Ajith Kumar fan dies during celebrations of ‘Thunivu’

A fan of South-Indian superstar Ajith Kumar died in Chennai while celebrating the release of his latest film ‘Thunivu’.

As per the reports from Indian news outlets, a man named Bharath Kumar – a loyal fan of Ajith Kumar – died on Wednesday, while celebrating the release of the Tamil-language film ‘Thunivu’ in Chennai – the capital of Tamil Nadu, India.

According to the details, Kumar went to watch the late-night show of the film on the very day of release and died after falling from a slow-moving lorry, celebrating the success of the action heist flick.

“Bharath Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai,” the local news agency of the country reported.

Tamil Nadu | Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film’s 1 am show at the theater: Police officials — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Reportedly, fans have been celebrating the massive success of ‘Thunivu’ across the South-Indian state.

About ‘Thunivu’, the Tamil language film follows a mastermind, Dark Devil [Ajith Kumar] who with his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai with a mysterious motive.

The film also features South Indian actors Manju Warrier, Ajay, Pavani Reddy and Prem Kumar in pivotal roles.

‘Thunivu’ has been written and directed by H.Vinoth, while, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the project under his banner Bayview Projects LLP.

The action heist flick was released in nationwide theatres on January 11, 2023, the week of the Pongal festival.

