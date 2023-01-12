Thunivu: Ajith Kumar starrer leaked on torrent sites on day of release

The Tamil-language film ‘Thunivu’ led by South superstar Ajith Kumar has been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the anticipated massy action film, ‘Thunivu’ starring Kumar with Manju Warrier, Prem Kumar and others, is the latest victim of piracy, as the film gets leaked on Torrent sites on Wednesday, within the hours of release.

According to the details, ‘Thunivu’ faced a Box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Varisu’ in the Pongal release, however, within hours of being in cinemas, the former was made available on several piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz, in HD quality.

For the unversed, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites which leak the HD quality of the latest film releases, and previously several big-budget movies have fallen victim to it.

About ‘Thunivu’, the Tamil language film follows a mastermind, Dark Devil [Ajith Kumar] who with his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai with a mysterious motive.

The film also features South Indian actors Manju Warrier, Ajay, Pavani Reddy and Prem Kumar in pivotal roles.

‘Thunivu’ has been written and directed by H.Vinoth, while, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the project under his banner Bayview Projects LLP.

The action heist flick was released in nationwide theatres on January 11, 2023, the week of the Pongal festival, and received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

