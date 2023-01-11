Naatu Naatu: ‘RRR’ song bags first Golden Globe for India

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’ bagged the prestigious Golden Globes trophy for the country with its stomper ‘Naatu Naatu’.

In the 80th instalment of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday, the neighbouring country got a landmark win, as their Telugu-language track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the magnum opus ‘RRR’ became the first ever Asian song to claim the coveted trophy.

‘Naatu Naatu’ – composed by Rajamouli’s cousin and musician MM Keeravaani – beat the biggies like ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) by Rihanna, ‘Carolina’ (Where the Crawdads Sing) by Taylor Swift, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick) by Lady Gaga, to pick the prize.

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song “Naatu Naatu” featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

It should be noted here that ‘RRR’ was also competing against ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’ for ‘Best Non-English Language Picture’ which it lost to the Korean romantic mystery.

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

Nevertheless, the historic win of the country was celebrated by the team at the ceremony as well as the fraternity via various social media platforms, where cinema stars expressed the pride and joy brought by ‘RRR’ team.

SPEECHLESS🙏🏻

Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:) I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release🤗#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

About ‘RRR’, the epic action saga is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

Critics Choice Awards: Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ gets 5 big nods Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the Rajamouli directorial stars south superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in parallel leads, along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

