Critics Choice Awards: Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ gets 5 big nods

The awards season in Hollywood is here, and after getting two nominations in the recently announced Golden Globes, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’ has now bagged five big nods in Critics Choice Awards.

LA Critics Choice Association has announced their nominations for the 2023 Awards ceremony on their website, and the Indian action drama flick of ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has received as many as five nods across the categories.

The Telugu language film has been nominated in categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ for Rajamouli, ‘Best Visual Effects’, ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and lastly, ‘Best Song’ for the upbeat track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

✨🎬Congratulations to our BEST SONG Nominees for the 2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards 🔗Full list of nominees: https://t.co/KsbKkOcL0d Winners will be revealed at the 28th Annual #CriticsChoice Awards Sun Jan 15th, 2023 LIVE on the @TheCW pic.twitter.com/nVcT7TV9nM — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 14, 2022

For the Best Picture and Director categories, ‘RRR’ will be competing against biggies like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere At Once’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among others.

✨🎬Congratulations to our BEST DIRECTOR Nominees for the 2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards 🔗Full list of nominees: https://t.co/KsbKkOcL0d Winners will be revealed at the 28th Annual #CriticsChoice Awards Sun Jan 15th, 2023 LIVE on the @TheCW pic.twitter.com/1UwvcbfeGe — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 14, 2022

In the ‘Visual Effects’ lineup, ‘RRR’, ‘Avatar’, and ‘Maverick’ will also be racing against ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘The Batman’.

✨🎬Congratulations to our BEST PICTURE Nominees for the 2023 #CriticsChoiceAwards 🔗Full list of nominees: https://t.co/KsbKkNV9BD Winners will be revealed at the 28th Annual #CriticsChoice Awards Sun Jan 15th, 2023 LIVE on the @TheCW pic.twitter.com/wdIjBdT0dS — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 14, 2022

Reacting to the honours, the social media of the film thanked the jury panel for recognising ‘RRR’.

About ‘RRR’, the epic action saga is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the Rajamouli directorial stars south superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in parallel leads, along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Set in the early 1920s during British rule, ‘RRR’ follows a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Charan and NTR respectively.

