S.S. Rajamouli greenlights ‘RRR’ sequel; shares update

The prolific South-Indian filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli confirmed the sequel for the highest-grossing film of the year, ‘RRR’.

At a recent screening of the action epic in Chicago, Rajamouli enthralled the attendees as he confirmed the progress of the sequel film for his latest pan-Indian smasher ‘RRR’. The ace filmmaker confirmed that his father, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the first part as well, has started working on the story.

“My father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,” Rajamouli told the reporters at the event.

Upon being quizzed further about ‘RRR 2’, he added, “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it.”

SSR when asked about RRR2 😊 SSR – I cant reveal anything about it now. My father is working on #RRR2 story 🔥@AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/mBHsXkFGIV — ℝ𝕠𝕙𝕚𝕥 🏹 ℝℂ 🏇 (@im_RCult) November 13, 2022

Earlier, the South industry’s superstar, Jr. NTR, who plays one of the two protagonists in the action saga, also hinted at the possible return of ‘RRR’ with a sequel. “I’m pretty sure that if he [Rajamouli] doesn’t make [a sequel], you’re going to kill him for sure,” he quipped.

NTR added, “He needs to make ‘RRR 2’, there needs to be a conclusion to this also!”

It is pertinent to mention that the film lost its Oscar chance to another Indian film ‘Chhello Show’, however, the team is aggressively campaigning at the moment for the entry at Academy Awards.

Moreover, the film has also been submitted to Academy for consideration in almost all major categories, i.e. ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Actor’ for Jr NTR and Ram Charan, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Ajay Devgn) and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ (Alia Bhatt).

‘RRR’, set in the early 1920s during British rule, follows a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Charan and NTR respectively. It also features Hollywood actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

‘RRR’ is the highest-grossing Indian film for the year with Box Office collections estimated to be around INR1200 crores.

