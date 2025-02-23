Ajith Kumar’s latest racing accident in Valencia captured in viral video

A viral video shows Tamil actor Ajith Kumar involved in yet another high-speed racing incident, this time during the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain.

This marks his third crash in just two months, following two previous accidents. First one was in Portugal ahead of a major motorsport event in Estoril, and another in Dubai during a practice session earlier this year.

A viral video shared by Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, captured the shocking moment when the actor’s car collided with another vehicle on the track, flipping multiple times before coming to a stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajith Kumar Racing Team (@ajithkumarracing)



Despite the dramatic crash, Ajith Kumar was fortunate to walk away without any injuries.

Suresh Chandra provided more details about the viral video of accident, explaining that while Ajith Kumar had a strong performance in Round 5 of the race, securing 14th place, Round 6 took a turn for the worse.

He crashed twice due to the actions of other drivers. According to Chandra, the footage clearly shows that Ajith Kumar was not at fault for the crashes.

Read More: Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ opens big at Box Office

Despite the setbacks, Kumar remained undeterred, returning to the pit after the first crash and continuing to race.

Unfortunately, the second crash caused his car to flip twice. However, his resilience remained intact, and he was able to continue racing without any injuries.

Suresh Chandra thanked fans for their support, saying, “Thank you for all the prayers, concern, and well-wishes. AK is safe.”

On the movie forefront, South Indian filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil action thriller ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, starring cinema veteran Ajith Kumar, bagged a massive opening at the Box Office.

Ajith Kumar-led ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ arrived with a bang in theatres on Thursday, February 6, scoring a huge opening at the domestic Box office on the release day.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media trade outlets, the typical thriller by the veteran grossed INR 22 crores at the ticket windows across India yesterday. The picture received good theatres occupancy of 58.81% in the morning, whereas afternoon and evening occupancy remained at 60.27% and 54.79% respectively.