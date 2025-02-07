Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ opens big at Box Office

South Indian filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil action thriller ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, starring cinema veteran Ajith Kumar, has bagged a massive opening at the Box Office.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Ajith Kumar-led ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ arrived with a bang in theatres on Thursday, February 6, scoring a huge opening at the domestic Box office on the release day.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media trade outlets, the typical thriller by the veteran grossed INR 22 crores at the ticket windows across India yesterday. The picture received good theatres occupancy of 58.81% in the morning, whereas afternoon and evening occupancy remained at 60.27% and 54.79% respectively.

Moreover, a higher occupancy was registered in Trichy and Pondicherry, than in Chennai, which was at 92.00% and 91.67%. Occupancy in Chennai was 88.33%.

It remains to be known if the film will pick up further or sustain over the weekend.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ impresses audience, critics

Besides Ajith Kumar in the lead role, filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni’s action thriller, adapted from Hollywood crime thriller ‘Breakdown’ (1997), also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramaniam.

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ follows Arjun (Kumar), as tries to rescue his wife Kayal (Krishnan), who is captured by a group in Azerbaijan.