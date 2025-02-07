Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ impresses audience, critics

Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya’s comeback movie, titled ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ is finally in the theatres, and going by the initial reactions, viewers have only one thing to say, ‘Masala’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Himesh Reshammiya has returned to the big screen after five years with his latest acting venture, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’. The retro-themed action-musical arrived in cinemas today, February 7, in the Box Office clash with star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut, ‘Loveyapa’.

While some of the initial moviegoers were put off by the outdated theme and over-the-top action visuals of the film, inspired by the 80s cinema, a majority in the first set of reviews raved the title as a sure shot ‘masala entertainer’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Like Indian film critic and trade pundit Taran Adarsh, who simply termed Reshammiya-starrer ‘MASALEDAAR‘. “A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s,” he wrote about the film, urging viewers not to ‘look for logic’ in it. “Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues.”

“If you’ve seen the trailer, songs and dialogue promos, you already know what to expect from #BadassRaviKumar… This film plays out like a tribute to the masala entertainers of the 1980s – where the hero makes the impossible possible,” Adarsh reviewed. “Himesh Reshammiya gets into the Jaani, Raaj Kumar zone, delivering sharp, dhamakedaar dialogues with a straight face.”

The critic also hailed Reshammiya as the ‘show-stopper’ of the film.

In their review of ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, an X user also wrote, “4/5 stars. Entertaining film takes you to the classics 80s era, #HimeshReshmmiya is good in both acting and singing. All the cast in the film like #PrabhuDeva, #Kirtikulhari are equally good. A solid entertainer on the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

“#BadassRaviKumar is a full-on masala entertainer that takes you back to the larger-than-life action of the 80s! It’s loud, wild, and unapologetically over-the-top, delivering pure cinematic madness,” read another review on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read: ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ breaks even before theatrical release

Besides Reshammiya in the titular role, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever.

Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, from his period thriller ‘The Xpose’ (2014), in the spinoff, directed by Keith Gomes and co-written by Kushal Ved Bakshi, with the singer.