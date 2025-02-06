‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ breaks even before theatrical release

Bollywood singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming title ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ seemed to have resonated with the audience as the film broke even before its release.

Made with a reported budget of INR20 crores, the film has earned back the production costs through ticket sales, and trailer and music streaming on YouTube, according to Indian media outlets.

According to reports, the movie garnered 1.2 billion views across YouTube for its trailer, dialogues, and music in just 20 days.

Additionally, Indian box office analysts stated that ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ has sold 10 times more tickets than Bollywood actor Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa.’

While it has to be seen whether the film performs at the box office, it seemed to have caught moviegoers’ attention over its over-the-top dialogues.

Himesh Reshammiya was trolled by netizens over the dialogues in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar,’ but the music of the film emerged as a chartbuster.

The soundtracks include hit songs such as ‘Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein’ and ‘Tandoori Days’ which have garnered millions of views within three weeks.

The film has a staggering 16 songs, some of which will be released separately after the film’s theatrical release, guaranteeing more revenue for the makers.

Notably, Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, from his period thriller ‘The Xpose’ (2014), in the spinoff, directed by Keith Gomes and co-written by Kushal Ved Bakshi, with the singer.

Besides Reshammiya in the titular role, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ also features Bollywood actors Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The action musical is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 7.