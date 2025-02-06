Censor board suggests major changes in Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’

Ahead of the film’s release, the Indian censor board’s examining committee has asked for multiple changes in Bollywood singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming title ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Despite the film previously cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for February 7 release, the examining committee has now asked the makers of Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, to make several changes in the final cut, reported Indian media.

According to the details, these changes include the blurring of the middle finger visuals, as well as the brand names for all the alcohol products used throughout the film.

Moreover, the EC has also suggested makers to replace the sensual close-ups of ‘bikini-wearing women’ and cleavage shots, in addition to the visual of a man’s hand moving on a woman’s body parts.

Additionally, a violent scene of a man being cut with a woodcutter was also suggested to be modified.

Finally, the word ‘bitch’ was muted in the audio and also removed from the subtitles.

After all the suggested modifications, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ has been given a UA 16+ certificate, with the final length of the film being 2 hours, 21 minutes and 44 seconds.

Notably, Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, from his period thriller ‘The Xpose’ (2014), in the spinoff, directed by Keith Gomes and co-written by Kushal Ved Bakshi, with the singer.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone ready to ‘accept’ film with Himesh Reshammiya?

Besides Reshammiya in the titular role, ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The action musical is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 7.