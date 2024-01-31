Deepika Padukone ready to ‘accept’ film with Himesh Reshammiya?

The leading Bollywood female actor now, Deepika Padukone was once all ready to do a film with Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone, who made her on-screen debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya, in the music video of his song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ from his debut album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’, got her big cinema break in a Kannada film the same year, before bagging Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shahrukh Khan, and there was no turning back.

She went on to become one of the leading female names in the industry, with a streak of hits opposite A-list actors.

However, she continued to credit Reshammiya for believing in her when no one else did, and for her gratitude, Padukone even said that if offered she would do a film with him.

Appearing at the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, where Reshammiya served as a judge, Padukone said, “I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video.”

“Thank You, Sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when no one else had,” she added.

The ‘Fighter’ actor also shared that she had decided never to do music videos or participate in the Miss India pageant, but gave up on her career rule for the ‘Karzzzz’ actor. “I accepted Himesh’s Naam Hai Tera Tera album as Himesh’s songs were a rage at the time,” she shared.

In a separate interview, Padukone had affirmed, “If I get an offer to do a film opposite Himesh Reshamiya, I will accept it.”

Pertinent to note here that Padukone and Reshammiya made their Bollywood debuts in the same year with ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Aap Ka Surroor’ respectively.

