Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for new project: Deets

One of the most hit Bollywood pairs of current times, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to share the screen once again.

With ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and very recently ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, the hottest on-screen couple, Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan have managed to leave viewers swooning every single time they set the screens ablaze with their unmatchable chemistry.

And the two are set to recreate that magic once again. However, not in a film.

Yes, not a film, but this time, the dynamic duo is set to star in an upcoming advertisement for Hyundai India, of its revamped Creta SUV, as teased in a brief countdown of the upcoming commercial.

In the clip, a character can be heard saying, “Iss game ka ek he ultimate king hai (There is only one ultimate king of this game),” to which, Padukone added, “King kaha ho tum? (Where are you king?).”

The clip ends with Khan as he appears to say, “Ab aaega maza.”

The complete advertisement video will be unveiled on January 16.

Pertinent to note here that the development followed the announcement of Padukone becoming the global ambassador of the multinational automotive manufacturer.

