“Deepika Padukone forgot the expensive diamonds I gifted her”

A former boyfriend of Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone claimed that she never returned the expensive diamonds he gifted her while in a relationship.

Actor-model Sidharth Mallya, son of Indian business tycoon and politician Vijay Mallya, once dated Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, however, despite their many public outings together including IPL matches, the duo never confessed their relationship until they parted ways.

Their ugly breakup was followed by a series of nasty revelations from both sides, with the ‘Pathaan’ star claiming that she tried hard to make this relationship work but termed his behaviour to be ‘disgusting’. “The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me,” she once told an Indian tabloid.

Moreover, Padukone also explained her experience of shopping with Mallya and shared, “First, he insisted we travel by auto instead of the Merc. Then, when I asked him for a dress, he took me to a low-end bazaar with an end-of-season sale offer and bargained like crazy for the one top he finally bought; so cheap yaa! I was so embarrassed!”

On the other hand, Mallya had called his once-girlfriend Padukone a ‘crazy female’. “I told her that I’ll return her money once dad clears his debts and the government sets him free, but she was just not ready to settle down,” he had said in his defence of Padukone’s claims.

“She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds, luxurious bags, have spent huge on her vacations and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf,” he had stated.

It is pertinent to note here that Deepika Padukone tied the knot with co-star Ranveer Singh in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.

On the other hand, Sidharth Mallya recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine.

