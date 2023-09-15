‘We are…’: Deepika Padukone reveals deep connection with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone spoke up about her special connection with her debut co-star and close friend Shahrukh Khan.

In a recent outing with a local publication of the country, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in a special cameo appearance in Khan’s ‘Jawan’, said that her connection with the Bollywood superstar and her frequent collaborator goes far beyond work and films.

Calling them ‘each other’s lucky charms’, the ‘Piku’ star shared, “But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other…”

“I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top,” she added.

Moreover, the celebrity also revealed that she did not charge a penny for a special appearance in SRK’s recently released ‘Jawan’.

Speaking about her frequent cameos, Padukone said, “I wanted to be a part of 83 [starring Ranveer Singh] because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers.”

“Other than that, any special appearance for Shahrukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shared the screen in four full-length features, including ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Pathaan’ along with two cameos in ‘Billu Barber’ and ‘Jawan’.

