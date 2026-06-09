MUZAFFARABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs10 million for information leading to the arrest of four wanted leaders of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

According to an official notification, the reward will be granted to any individual who provides information resulting in the arrest of the wanted persons. Authorities also assured that the identity of the informant would be kept strictly confidential.

The four individuals named in the notification are Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, Mehran Arshad Khawaja and Sardar Aman.

The AJK Home Department has directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate implementation of the reward scheme and coordinate efforts for the arrest of the suspects.

Read More: JAAC leadership audio leak sparks allegations of planned unrest in AJK

Earlier, an audio recording allegedly featuring leaders of the banned JAAC, including Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Khawaja Mehran, surfaced on social media.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry shared the audio clip on social media, describing it as part of a serious security-related matter.

In the purported recording, voices attributed to JAAC leaders can allegedly be heard discussing the situation in Rawalakot and referring to plans linked to unrest in the region.

According to claims surrounding the circulating audio, certain actions were allegedly contingent on an escalation of clashes in Rawalakot before extending to other areas, including Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.