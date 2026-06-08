ISLAMABAD: An audio recording allegedly featuring leaders of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), including Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Khawaja Mehran, has surfaced on social media, ARY News reported.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry shared the audio clip on social media, terming it part of a serious security-related matter.

In the alleged recording, voices attributed to JAAC leaders can be heard discussing conditions in Rawalakot and referring to planned developments linked to unrest.

According to the audio being circulated, it is suggested that certain actions were contingent on the escalation of clashes in Rawalakot before extending developments to other areas such as Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Khawaja Mehran can also be heard in the clip stating that law enforcement personnel are present to maintain law and order in Rawalakot.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, in the same recording, is allegedly heard reiterating that without large-scale confrontation in Rawalakot, further objectives could not be achieved.

State Minister Talal Chaudhry said the audio pointed to a serious matter and added that multiple pieces of material related to the group already existed. He said the alleged phone call warranted a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

He further stated that relevant institutions would conduct urgent inquiries into the audio leak, adding that it indicated violent intent behind the group’s objectives.

Authorities have not independently verified the audio, while investigations are expected to be initiated.

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