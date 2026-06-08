MUZAFFARABAD: Four security personnel were martyred and three members of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) were killed during unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as police cleared miscreants from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, police said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for AJK Inspector General of Police Liaqat Ali Malik, armed elements affiliated with the banned JACC attempted to disrupt law and order in Rawalakot.

The spokesperson said miscreants attacked law enforcement personnel in a planned assault on Sunday evening and later laid siege to the CMH Rawalakot. The blockade severely disrupted routine medical services and patient care at the hospital.

During the unrest, armed protesters resorted to indiscriminate firing, set fire to property at multiple locations, and caused damage to public and private assets.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a coordinated and targeted operation between the nights of June 7 and 8 to clear the hospital premises. Authorities stated that the safety of civilians, patients, medical staff, and government property was their top priority during the operation.

“The siege of CMH Rawalakot has been completely removed, and the hospital has been fully cleared. Medical services have been restored,” the spokesperson said.

Since June 6, four law enforcement personnel have been martyred in firing by violent elements. The deceased include three personnel of AJK Police and one official of the Frontier Constabulary (FC). Several others sustained injuries during the clashes, the statement noted.

The spokesperson further stated that three members of the banned action committee were killed as a result of their own indiscriminate firing, while several others were injured. Some of the fatalities occurred during the night between June 5 and 6.

Authorities confirmed that miscreants have been dispersed and law and order has been restored in Rawalakot. Most highways have been reopened to traffic, and markets and commercial centers have resumed normal activities.

AJK Police and other law enforcement agencies reiterated their commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining the writ of the state. Funeral prayers for the martyred personnel will be offered with full official honors.

Legal action against armed members of the JACC is underway. Officials vowed to bring those responsible for spreading unrest to justice.

Violence erupts between AJK police, JAAC members

IG police urged the public to refrain from participating in any activities linked to the banned organization, avoid believing rumors or misleading propaganda, and rely only on official sources for accurate information.