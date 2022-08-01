AJK: At least ten die as roof of house collapses in Tatta Pani

RAWLAKOT: At least ten have died as roof of a house collapsed in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, 10 people including five children and two women died and 3 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed at Tatta Pani.

According to rescue officials, two families were living in the affected house, while some guests were also present at the time of the accident.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the nearby hospital by the rescue officials, while the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi expressed grief over the death of ten people in Tatta Pani, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased.

In his statement, he said that he is heartbroken to hear the news of the accident, I am an equal participant in the grief of the victim’s family in this hour of grief.

