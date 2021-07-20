Rs2 billion to be spent on holding AJK elections 2021, shares chief secretary

MUZAFFARABAD: Overall Rs2 billion will be spent on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK elections 2021), minus the expenditure on security arrangements, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Secretary of the region Shakil Qadir Khan.

“We have provided all facilities for holding elections,” he said while sharing details and added that 32,200 civil armed forces, 5000 policemen, and at most 7000 personnel of Pakistan Army will be deployed for security during the AJK election 2021 process.

The chief secretary Shakil Qadir Khan said that 826 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive while 1209 have been declared sensitive.

“Eight security personnel will be deployed at the highly sensitive polling stations, six on sensitive polling stations, and four personnel on other stations,” he said adding that district control rooms would monitor the situation.

The chief secretary further said that an uninterrupted supply of electricity will be ensured at the polling stations. “We have given magisterial powers to 250 officials,” Shakil Qadir Khan said adding that the election staff will only get a single day Eid holiday.

Top political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have been campaigning with top political leaders from these parties including Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto holding multiple public gatherings for their candidates.