Live Updates: Unofficial results start pouring in as voting ends in AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has ended and counting of votes is currently underway, ARY News reported.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results of a large number of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Over 40 thousand security personals including PAK Army, FC, Rangers & Police performed duties to ensure peaceful polling.

Unofficial results of AJK elections 2021 are as follows:

LIVE UPDATES

_________________________________________________________________

LA-2 Mirpur unofficial results

PTI’s Zafar Anwar is in the lead with 136 votes. PPP’s Qasim Majeed is in second place with 87 votes.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-3 Mirpur III unofficial results

PTI’s Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry is leading with 1539 votes while PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed is in second place with 1479 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-17 Bagh unofficial results

PPP’s Mumtaz Rathore: 353 votes

PML-N’s Chaudhry Aziz: 305 votes

PTI’s Amir Nazeer: 91 votes

_________________________________________________________________

LA-21 Poonch unofficial results

An unofficial count of votes from LA-21 Poonch shows PPP in the lead and PTI in second place.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-15 Bagh II unofficial results

PTI’s Sardar Tanvir Ilyas is leading with 630 votes, whereas PPP’s Sardar Ziaul Haq is in second place with 328 votes.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-28 Muzaffarabad

Unofficial results PTI candidate Chaudhry Shehzad is in the lead in this constituency with 226 votes while PML-N’s Murtaza Gillani is behind with 50 votes.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-40 Kashmir Valley-1

As per unofficial results, PPP candidate Amir Abdul Ghaffar leading with 238 votes and PTI is behind with 111 votes.

_________________________________________________________________

LA-42 Kashmir Valley-II

Unofficial results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asim Sharif is leading with 221 votes while PML-N’s Shaukat Ali Shah is behind with 87 votes.

_________________________________________________________________

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the AJK elections 2021 and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

The remaining 8 seats are reserved out of which five are for women, and one each for overseas Kashmiris, technocrats and religious scholars.

Bagh, AJK: Eight injured in a scuffle outside polling station

Eight people were injured after a scuffle between two workers of political parties outside a polling station in Bagh.

The scuffle took place in a polling station set up for the constituency LA-15.

Here is the list of candidates contesting the polls:

LA-1 Mirpur-1: Tough contest is expected between PTI’s Azhar Sadiq, PML-N’s Chaudhry Masood Khalid and Muhammad Afsar Shahid of the PPP.

LA-2 Mirpur-2: PTI’s Zafar Anwar, Muhammad Nazeer Inqalabi of the PML-N and PPP’s Chaudary Qasim Majeed are contesting the seat.

LA-3 Mirpur: A neck and neck contest is expected between PTI’s Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary vs PML-N’s Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is leading the party in the region, is the strong candidate to head the next government.

LA-4 Mirpur-4: Ch. Arshad Hussain of the PTI, PML-N’s Ch. Rukhsar Ahmad and PPP’s Riyasat Tabasum are fighting for the LA-4 Mirpur seat.

LA-5 Bhimber-1: PTI has fielded Anwar Ul Haq Noor, PML-N has put its weight in Col (R) Waqar Ahmad Noor and PPP’s Chaudhry Pervez Ahsraf are fighting in the constituency.

LA-6 Bhimber-2: Ali Shah Soni Raja (PTI) Maqsood Ahmad Khan (PML-N) Choudhary Idress (PPP).

LA 7 Bhimber-3: A tough contest is expected between PTI’s Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq and PML-N’s Chaudhary Tariq Farooq. In 2016, Farooq defeated Haq with over 2,000 votes.

LA-8 Kotli-1: Zafar Iqbal Malik (PTI) Zulfiqar Ali (PML-N) Muhammad Aftab Anjum (PPP).

LA-9 Kotli-2: Asif Hanif (PTI) Munir Hussain Khan (PML-N) Javed Iqbl Badhanvi (PPP).

LA-10 Kotli-3: Malik Yousif (PTI) Zubair Iqbal Kiani (PML-N) Ch. Muhammad Yaseen (PPP).

LA-11 Kotli-4: Choudhary Muhammad Akhlaq (PTI) Raja Naseer Ahmad Khan (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehalwan (PPP)

LA-12 Kotli-5: Shoukat Farid (PTI) Raja Muhammad Riasat Choudhary (PML-N) Muhammad Yasin (PPP).

LA-13 Kotli-6: Nisar Ansar Abdali (PTI) Raja Ayaza Ahmad Khan (PML-N) Muhammad Waleed Inqalabi (PPP).

LA 14 Bagh: Top contestants: Former prime minister and head of the Muslim Conference’s Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan, vs PTI’s Major Lateef Khaleeq.

LA 15 Bagh: Top candidates: PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas vs PML-N’s Mushtaq Minhas vs Muslim Conference’s Raja Yaseen.

LA-16 Bagh-3: Sardar Mir Akbar Khan (PTI) Ejaz Ahmed (PML-N) Sardar Qamar Zaman (PPP).

LA-17 Bagh-4: Aamir Nazeer (PTI) Choudhary Muhammad Aziz (PML-N) Faisal Mumtaz Rathor (PPP).

LA-18 Poonch & Sudhnuti-1: Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi (PTI) Ch. Muhammad Yasin Gulshan (PML-N) Sardar Amjad Yousuf Khan (PPP).

LA-19 Poonch & Sudhnuti-2: Sardar Arzish Sudhozai (PTI) Sardar Aamir Altaf Khan (PML-N) Sardar Saud bin Sadiq (PPP).

LA-20 Poonch & Sudhnuti-3: Khattab Azam Khan (PTI) Abdul Rasheed Khan (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob (PPP).

LA-21 Poonch & Sudhnuti-4: PTI has not fielded any candidate in this constituency, while PML-N has fielded Tahir Anwar Khan and PPP is backing Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob.

LA-22 Poonch & Sudhnuti-5: Sardar Muhammad Sagheer Chugtai (PTI) Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi (PML-N) Syed Dilawar Bukhari (PPP).

LA-23 Poonch & Sudhnuti-6: Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate (PTI) Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Raees Khan (PPP).

LA-24 Poonch & Sudhnuti-7: Faheem Akhtar (PTI) Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir (PML-N) Sardar Inayat Ullah Arif (PPP).

LA-25 Neelum Valley-1: Sardar Gul e Khandan (PTI) Shah Ghulam Qadir (PML-N) Mian Abdul Waheed (PPP).

LA-26 Neelum Valley-2: Mian Shafiq (PTI) Shah Ghulam Qadir (PML-N) Mian Abdul Waheed (PPP).

LA-27 Muzaffarabad-1: Mir Attique (PTI) Noreen Arif (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayyub (PPP).

LA 28 Muzaffarabad: A tough contest is expected between PTI’s Chaudhary Shehzad Mehmood and PPP’s Syed Bazil Naqvi.

LA-29 Muzaffarabad-3: Khawja Farooq Ahmad (PTI) Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani (PML-N) Sardar Mubarak Haider (PPP).

LA-30 Muzaffarabad-4: Muhammad Rashid (PTI) Doctor Mustafa Bashir Abbasi(PML-N) Mubashar Munir Awan (PPP).

LA31 Muzaffarabad-5: Top candidates: Raja Muhammad Abdul Qayyum (PML-N), Raja Muhammad Mansoor Khan (PTI) and Chaudhry Latif Akbar (PPP). Raja Muhammad Farroq Haider of PML-N had won the election in 2016 from this constituency.

LA 32 Muzaffarabad-6: Top contestants: PML-N’s Sardar Farooq Haider, PPP’s Shahibzada Muhammad Ashfaq Zafar. AJK’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had won this constituency in 2011 and 2016.

LA-33 Muzaffarabad-7: Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai(PTI) Raja Muhammad Farooq Hyder Khan (PML-N) Shaukat Javid (PPP).

LA-34 Jammu-1: Riaz Ahmad (PTI) Nasir Hussain Dar (PML-N) Sardar Zahid Iqbal (PPP).

LA-35 Jammu-2: Maqbool Ahmad (PTI) Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar (PML-N) Muhammad Iqbal Mujadadi (PPP).

LA-36 Jammu-3: Hafiz Hamid Raza (PTI) Muhammad Ishaq (PML-N) Chaudhry Shaukat Wazir Ali (PPP).

LA-37 Jammu-4: Muhammad Akmal Sargala (PTI) Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry (PML-N) Mazhar Yousif Choudhary (PPP).

LA-38 Jammu-5: Muhammad Akbar Choudhry (PTI) Ch. Zeeshan Ali Muhammad (PML-N) Ashraf Chugtai (PPP).

LA-39 Jammu-6: Nazia Niaz (PTI) Raja Muhammad Siddique (PML-N) Chaudhry Fakhar uz Zaman Gul (PPP).

LA-40 Kashmir Valley-1: Muhammad Saleem Butt (PTI) Tahir Ali Wani (PML-N) Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone (PPP).

LA-41 Kashmir Valley-2: Ghulam Mohi Uddin Deewan (PTI) Muhammad Ikram Butt (PML-N) Shabbir Abbas Mir (PPP).

LA-42 Kashmir Valley-3: Muhammad Asim Sharif (PTI) Syed Shaukat Ali Shah (PML-N) Hafeez Ahmed Butt (PPP).

LA-43 Kashmir Valley-4: Javed Butt (PTI) Naseema Khatoon Wani (PML-N) Azhar Hussain Gilani (PPP).

LA-44 Kashmir Valley-5: Bashir Ahmad Khan (PTI) Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri (PML-N) Muhammad Rashid Salam Butt (PPP).

LA-45 Kashmir Valley-6: PTI has fielded Abdul Majid Khan, while PML-N and the PPP have not placed any candidate, while Noor Ul Bari is the candidate of JI and Sumiya Sajid Raja is representing MC.