Unofficial and unconfirmed results from 113 polling stations in LA-16 Bagh-III show Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Qamar Zaman Khan leading the contest with 12,516 votes.

PML-N candidate Sardar Mir Akbar Khan is in second place with 11,613 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Under the earlier election schedule, polling in the third phase was due to take place in seven constituencies across four districts. However, following a revision to the schedule, elections were held in three constituencies in Bagh and one in Haveli. Polling in five constituencies in Poonch and two in Sudhanoti has been postponed.

Read more: Third phase of AJK elections: EC postpones polls in Rawlakot and Sudhnoti

In the first phase of the Azad Kashmir Assembly elections, polling was held for 13 seats in Mirpur Division. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured four.

The second phase covered nine seats in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 seats reserved for refugees. The PML-N won 15 seats in this phase, while the PPP secured six.

With the first two phases completed, the 45-member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly now has the PML-N in the lead with 24 seats, followed by the PPP with 10.

The results of the third phase are expected to provide a clearer picture of the balance of political forces in the Assembly.