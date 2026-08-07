MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission on Friday announced a revised schedule for the third phase of the elections, ARY News reported.

The AJK EC has officially postponed polling in the Rawlakot and Sudhanoti districts. According to election officials, new dates for the five seats in Rawlakot and two seats in Sudhanoti will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, voting for the remaining constituencies in the Bagh and Haveli districts will proceed as planned on August 10, covering three seats in Bagh and one seat in Haveli.

Political Landscape and Tensions

The first two phases of the AJK general elections have already been successfully concluded, with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) securing a distinct lead in the race.

Read More: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results