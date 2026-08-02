AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results
- By Asim Mallick -
- Aug 02, 2026
MUZAFFARABAD, July 31, 2026: The second phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections was held today. Polling took place in Muzaffarabad Division covering 9 constituencies and all 12 refugee constituencies in Pakistan.
Unofficial and non-final results from multiple constituencies are as follows:
LA-29 Muzaffarabad City-III
Result from 1 polling station
PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar Gillani leading with 235 votes
PPP candidate Mukhtar Abbasi behind with 73 votes
LA-32 Muzaffarabad-VI
Result from 1 polling station
PML-N candidate Raja Farooq Haider leading with 123 votes
PPP candidate Ashfaq Zafar behind with 69 votes
LA-34 Jammu-I
Result from 6 polling stations
PML-N candidate Nasir Hussain Dar leading with 38 votes
PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Chauhan behind with 10 votes
LA-35 Gujranwala
Result from 5 polling stations
PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail leading with 1103 votes
Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghiyas behind with 122 votes
LA-37 Jammu-IV
Result from 17 out of 185 polling stations
PML-N candidate Maryam Javed leading with 2937 votes
Jammu Kashmir United Movement candidate Usman Aleem behind with 1681 votes
LA-38 Jammu-V
Result from 3 polling stations
PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zeeshan leading with 492 votes
PML-Q candidate Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry behind with 280 votes
LA-39 Jammu-VI
Result from 11 polling stations
PML-N candidate Raja Muhammad Siddique leading with 2738 votes
PPP candidate Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman behind with 419 votes
LA-40 Sukkur and Nawabshah
Result from 2 polling stations
PPP candidate Aamir Abdul Ghaffar leading with 7 votes
LA-41 Kashmir Valley-II
Result from 7 out of 19 polling stations
PML-N candidate Muhammad Aamir Shah leading with 544 votes
Independent candidate Saba Dewan behind with 271 votes
LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V
Result from 6 polling stations
PML-N candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri leading with 524 votes
PPP candidate Rashid ul Islam Butt behind with 61 votes
LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI
Result from 11 polling stations
PPP candidate Abdul Majid Khan leading with 1825 votes
All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference candidate Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar behind with 571 votes
LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V
Result from 1 polling station
PPP candidate Rashid-ul-Islam leading with 6 votes
PML-N candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri behind with 4 votes
Note: These are unofficial and non-final results. Final results will be announced by the AJK Election Commission after consolidation.
Also Read: AJK Elections: ECP issues notification for winners from 13 Mirpur Division constituencies