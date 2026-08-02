AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

MUZAFFARABAD, July 31, 2026: The second phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections was held today. Polling took place in Muzaffarabad Division covering 9 constituencies and all 12 refugee constituencies in Pakistan.

Unofficial and non-final results from multiple constituencies are as follows:

LA-29 Muzaffarabad City-III

Result from 1 polling station

PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar Gillani leading with 235 votes

PPP candidate Mukhtar Abbasi behind with 73 votes

LA-32 Muzaffarabad-VI

Result from 1 polling station

PML-N candidate Raja Farooq Haider leading with 123 votes

PPP candidate Ashfaq Zafar behind with 69 votes

LA-34 Jammu-I

Result from 6 polling stations

PML-N candidate Nasir Hussain Dar leading with 38 votes

PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Chauhan behind with 10 votes

LA-35 Gujranwala

Result from 5 polling stations

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail leading with 1103 votes

Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghiyas behind with 122 votes

LA-37 Jammu-IV

Result from 17 out of 185 polling stations

PML-N candidate Maryam Javed leading with 2937 votes

Jammu Kashmir United Movement candidate Usman Aleem behind with 1681 votes

LA-38 Jammu-V

Result from 3 polling stations

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zeeshan leading with 492 votes

PML-Q candidate Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry behind with 280 votes

LA-39 Jammu-VI

Result from 11 polling stations

PML-N candidate Raja Muhammad Siddique leading with 2738 votes

PPP candidate Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman behind with 419 votes

LA-40 Sukkur and Nawabshah

Result from 2 polling stations

PPP candidate Aamir Abdul Ghaffar leading with 7 votes

LA-41 Kashmir Valley-II

Result from 7 out of 19 polling stations

PML-N candidate Muhammad Aamir Shah leading with 544 votes

Independent candidate Saba Dewan behind with 271 votes

LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V

Result from 6 polling stations

PML-N candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri leading with 524 votes

PPP candidate Rashid ul Islam Butt behind with 61 votes

LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI

Result from 11 polling stations

PPP candidate Abdul Majid Khan leading with 1825 votes

All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference candidate Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar behind with 571 votes

LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V

Result from 1 polling station

PPP candidate Rashid-ul-Islam leading with 6 votes

PML-N candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri behind with 4 votes

Note: These are unofficial and non-final results. Final results will be announced by the AJK Election Commission after consolidation.

Also Read: AJK Elections: ECP issues notification for winners from 13 Mirpur Division constituencies