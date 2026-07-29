MUZAFFARABAD, July 29: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued the official notification for the successful candidates from all 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division following the recently held legislative assembly elections, ARY News reported.

According to Election Commission spokesperson Raja Mohsin Habib, the notifications have been issued for the returned candidates from Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli districts.

The notified winners include Azhar Sadiq (PML-N) from LA-1 Mirpur-1, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed (PPP) from LA-2 Mirpur-2, Chaudhry Yasar Sultan (PPP) from LA-3 Mirpur-3 and Rukhsar Ahmed (PML-N) from LA-4 Mirpur-4.

From Bhimber, Waqar Ahmed Noor (PML-N) was declared successful from LA-5 Bhimber-1, Muhammad Razaq Chaudhry (PML-N) from LA-6 Bhimber-2 and Tariq Farooq (PML-N) from LA-7 Bhimber-3.

The Election Commission also notified Zafar Iqbal Malik (PPP) as the successful candidate from LA-8 Kotli-1, Umair Naeem (PML-N) from LA-9 Kotli-2, Muhammad Yaseen Chaudhry (PPP) from LA-10 Kotli-3, Muhammad Asif (PML-N) from LA-11 Kotli-4, Muhammad Riyasat Khan (PML-N) from LA-12 Kotli-5 and Ayaz Ahmed (PML-N) from LA-13 Kotli-6.

The Election Commission said the notifications were issued after completion of the legal process, officially confirming the successful candidates from the 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division.

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had accused authorities of serious electoral irregularities in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2026 and called on the Election Commission to withhold the announcement of results pending an investigation.

Following the first phase of polling in Mirpur Division, PPP alleged that serious irregularities occurred during the election and formally requested the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to suspend the release of election results.

A PPP delegation comprising senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira met with the Chief Election Commissioner in Muzaffarabad.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the Election Commission to withhold the results until the Returning Officer’s inquiry report is completed.

Nayyar Bukhari claimed that the PPP held a majority during the election process and was leading in seven constituencies. He alleged that unrest during polling in Kotli had affected the election results.

Also Read: AJK elections 2026: PML-N takes lead as per unofficial results