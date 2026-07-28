AJK elections 2026: PML-N takes lead as per unofficial results

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] has taken an early lead in the first phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, according to preliminary unofficial results. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is currently in second place.

Polling was held on Monday in all 13 constituencies across the Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber districts. Voting was originally scheduled to conclude at 5:00 p.m., but polling hours were extended by one hour due to a high voter turnout. Vote counting is now underway, and preliminary unofficial results continue to be received.

Complete preliminary unofficial results have so far been declared for 11 of the 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division. According to these results, PML-N has won eight seats, while PPP has secured three seats.

A total of 1,401,439 registered voters are enrolled across the district’s six constituencies. To facilitate voting, 2,454 polling stations were established across Mirpur Division, including 597 in Mirpur, 1,107 in Kotli, and 608 in Bhimber.

In LA-8 (Raj Mahal-1), 66 polling stations were classified as highly sensitive, 44 as sensitive, and 43 as normal.

In LA-9 (Kotli-2), 113 polling stations were designated highly sensitive and 63 as sensitive, with no polling stations categorized as normal. In LA-11 (Sehensa, Kotli-4), there were 77 highly sensitive and 91 sensitive polling stations.

Read more: AJK Elections 2026: Unofficial Results from Mirpur Division

All 113 polling stations in LA-12 (Kotli-5, Charhoi) were declared highly sensitive. In LA-13 (Kotli-6), 91 polling stations were classified as highly sensitive, 51 as sensitive, and 51 as normal. Additional security personnel were deployed at all sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir took immediate action against two presiding officers in Kotli.

According to an Election Commission spokesperson, the officers went to a private residence instead of reporting to their assigned polling stations. Both officers were suspended and arrested, and replacement presiding officers were appointed to carry out their duties.