Mirpur: Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kamran Ali visited a number of polling stations to review the polling process and security arrangements.

Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz said that polling across the Mirpur Division was proceeding peacefully and urged voters to exercise their democratic right without fear or intimidation.

He added that no untoward incidents had been reported anywhere in the division so far.

Referring to reports circulated on social media regarding certain polling stations in Kotli, the Commissioner said the allegations had been investigated but no evidence was found to substantiate the claims.

He further stated that every complaint received during the electoral process was being addressed promptly by the relevant authorities.

DIG Kamran Ali confirmed that security personnel had been deployed at all polling stations across the division.

Read more: First phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2026 begins

He said separate security arrangements had been put in place for their assigned polling stations on normal, sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations to ensure a secure and orderly voting process.

The DIG also confirmed that polling staff reached their assigned polling stations on schedule and that voting commenced promptly at 8:00 am, in accordance with the election timetable.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, has appealed to the public to participate actively in the electoral process.

He stated that casting a vote is a national, constitutional and Islamic duty, urging every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right.

The Chief Election Commissioner encouraged voters to come out and elect representatives of their choice, emphasising that the exercise of the right to vote is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.