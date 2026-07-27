Polling has commenced in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2026 across the three districts of the Mirpur Division—Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

Voting is underway in 13 constituencies and will continue until 5:00 pm.

A total of 1,401,439 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots across the 13 constituencies.

A total of 2,454 polling stations have been established throughout the division, including:

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, has appealed to the public to participate actively in the electoral process.

He stated that casting a vote is a national, constitutional and Islamic duty, urging every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right.

The Chief Election Commissioner encouraged voters to come out and elect representatives of their choice, emphasising that the exercise of the right to vote is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.

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He further confirmed that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place at all polling stations.

Security forces, supported by the Quick Response Force (QRF), have been deployed to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Justice (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the voting process.

He also assured voters that the state would ensure their security while travelling to and from polling stations.

Concluding his appeal, the Chief Election Commissioner urged the public to fulfil their democratic responsibility by participating wholeheartedly in the elections and to elect capable representatives who can effectively address the people’s concerns through the power of the ballot.