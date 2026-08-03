AJK elections 2026: PML-N leads with13 seats in unofficial results

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has maintained its lead over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections 2026, ARY News reported on Monday, citing unconfirmed and unofficial results.

According to unofficial results, PML-N candidates have won 13 out of 20 seats, while PPP candidates have secured victories on five seats.

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In the announced results, PML-N candidate Shah Ghulam Qadir won LA-25 Neelum-I, while PPP candidate Abdul Waheed secured victory in LA-26 Neelum. PPP’s Mukhtar Abbasi also won LA-29 Muzaffarabad City-III.

PML-N candidate Mustafa Bashir was declared successful in LA-30 Muzaffarabad-IV, while former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider won LA-32 Muzaffarabad-VI on a PML-N ticket.

PPP candidate Diwan Ali Khan won LA-33 Muzaffarabad-VII, while PML-N candidates secured victories in several Jammu constituencies, including Nasir Hussain Dar in LA-34 Jammu-I, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar in LA-35 Jammu-II, Ahsan Hafeez Raza in LA-36 Jammu-III, Maryam Javed in LA-37 Jammu-IV, and Chaudhry Zeeshan in LA-38 Jammu-V.

In other constituencies, PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Siddique won LA-39 Jammu-VI, while PPP’s Aamir Abdul Ghaffar secured victory in LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

PML-N candidates also won LA-41 Kashmir Valley-II through Muhammad Amir Shah, LA-42 Kashmir Valley-III through Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, and LA-43 Kashmir Valley-IV through Muhammad Yasin Lone.

The remaining announced results included PML-N’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri winning LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V, while PPP’s Abdul Majid Khan secured victory in LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI.

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is yet to announce the final official results.