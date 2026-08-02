AJK elections 2026: Polling deferred in LA-27

Elections are being held today in Muzaffarabad District of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). However, polling in Constituency LA-27 has been postponed.

According to detals, voting is underway for the second phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections, covering 21 constituencies. Polling is being conducted in nine constituencies in Muzaffarabad and 12 refugee constituencies, and will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m.

The Election Commission has, however, postponed polling in LA-27. A new polling date is expected to be announced later this afternoon.

Polling could not begin in the constituency because heavy rainfall and landslides blocked several roads, preventing election staff and polling materials from reaching their designated locations on time.

The Election Commission stated that, despite the district administration’s efforts, the blocked roads could not be reopened, leaving no option but to defer polling.

Meanwhile, polling in all other constituencies across Azad Jammu and Kashmir is continuing as scheduled.

Refugee Constituencies

Of the 12 refugee constituencies in Azad Kashmir, four constituencies fall under the Rawalpindi Division, including LA-43, LA-44, LA-45, and LA-39 (Jammu-6).

These constituencies cover Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree. More than 50,000 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, with stringent security measures in place across the division.

Read more: AJK elections 2026: Polling for second phase underway