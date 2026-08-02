Polling has commenced for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, covering 21 constituencies.

Voting is being held in nine constituencies in Muzaffarabad and twelve refugee constituencies. Polling will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m. Kashmiri refugees residing across Pakistan, including in Karachi and Lahore, are casting their votes.

A total of 802 candidates are contesting the nine Muzaffarabad constituencies, while 143 candidates are competing for the 12 refugee seats.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place, with security personnel deployed from all four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Raja Shakeel, Secretary of the AJK Election Commission, transparent elections are expected in Muzaffarabad, similar to those held in the Mirpur Division.

He stated that the security situation in Muzaffarabad is peaceful, security forces are performing their duties effectively, and rapid response measures will be available throughout the polling process.

Refugee Constituencies

Of the 12 refugee constituencies in Azad Kashmir, four constituencies fall under the Rawalpindi Division, including LA-43, LA-44, LA-45, and LA-39 (Jammu-6).

These constituencies cover Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree. More than 50,000 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, with stringent security measures in place across the division.

Read more: AJK elections 2026: Polling for second phase underway

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a video message, welcomed the construction of buses, roads, schools, and hospitals for Kashmir but emphasized that the Kashmiri vote cannot be the price of such gifts.

He stated that Muzaffarabad needs justice and greater authority, and that Kashmir deserves both development and constitutional rights.

He further said that if Kashmiris seek the same rights enjoyed by Pakistani citizens, their vote will determine that future. He added that local youth should have the first right to Kashmir’s resources and employment opportunities, questioning how jobs could be given to others while the land and resources belong to Kashmir. He urged voters to support his party by casting their vote for the Arrow symbol.

Pakistan Muslim League-N

Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, while addressing a gathering in Lahore, said that the next government in Azad Kashmir would be formed by the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He claimed that no other political party had a manifesto capable of competing with that of the PML-N.

He also called on political parties to present concrete development plans alongside their election campaigns.

According to him, no party can match the PML-N’s record of public service, adding that its development projects are visible across Pakistan and that several initiatives undertaken by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif can also be seen in Kashmir.