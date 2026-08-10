Polling is underway in four constituencies across Bagh and Haveli districts of Poonch Division in the third phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2026.

Under the earlier election schedule, polling in the third phase was due to take place in seven constituencies across four districts. However, following a revision to the schedule, elections are being held in three constituencies in Bagh and one in Haveli. Polling in five constituencies in Poonch and two in Sudhanoti has been postponed.

The third phase is also considered politically significant. Among the prominent candidates contesting seats in Bagh and Haveli are Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, president of the Muslim Conference and former prime minister of Azad Kashmir; Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former prime minister; and Faisal Rathore, the incumbent prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, around 460,000 voters are eligible to cast their ballots across the four constituencies. Security arrangements have also been finalised to maintain law and order during polling.

Read more: Third phase of AJK elections: EC postpones polls in Rawlakot and Sudhnoti

In the first phase of the Azad Kashmir Assembly elections, polling was held for 13 seats in Mirpur Division. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured four.

The second phase covered nine seats in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 seats reserved for refugees. The PML-N won 15 seats in this phase, while the PPP secured six.

With the first two phases completed, the 45-member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly now has the PML-N in the lead with 24 seats, followed by the PPP with 10.

The results of the third phase are expected to provide a clearer picture of the balance of political forces in the Assembly.