ISLAMABAD, July 27: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded immediate re-polling at several polling stations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-8 Kotli-I (Raj Mahal) constituency, alleging serious irregularities during the election process, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sherry Rehman called on the Election Commission to take immediate notice of complaints that a PPP polling agent was allegedly held hostage in Raj Mahal.

She urged authorities to take swift action at polling stations 76, 77, and 79, where large crowds were reportedly causing concerns during the polling process.

The PPP leader also demanded the deployment of additional police and security personnel, saying a large number of PPP voters were present in the constituency and needed a safe environment to cast their votes.

Sherry Rehman stressed that more security personnel should be deployed across LA-8 Kotli-I to ensure transparent and peaceful polling.

She further called for an impartial investigation into incidents reported at polling stations 91 to 94, along with all other complaints received during the AJK election.

The senator alleged that the situation had become alarming due to the PML-N’s alleged interference and electoral irregularities, claiming the transparency of the election process was being affected.

She urged the Election Commission to intervene immediately and ensure voters could exercise their right to vote freely without fear, pressure, or obstruction.

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