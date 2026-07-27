KARACHI, July 27: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan Peoples Party will not allow PML-N to steal Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections through force and pressure, ARY News reported.

He said PML-N thinks everyone can be bought. They think they can buy people with greed and money.

Sharjeel Memon said PML-N goons killed one PPP worker and continued their fascist tradition. He said it is sad that Election Commission is silent on free use of weapons by PML-N candidates.

He added that after seeing its defeat in AJK Elections 2026, PML-N has started using cheap tactics. He said PML-N wants to get a charity mandate in Kashmir like it did in 2014.

Sharjeel Memon said PML-N is a product of charity mandate and Form 47. It is spoiling the environment in Kashmir.

He said people of Kashmir are peaceful and they know about PML-N cheap tactics very well.

He warned PML-N leadership to listen carefully. We will not let peaceful environment of Kashmir get spoiled.

Sharjeel Memon also said silence of Election Commission on PML-N violations of code of conduct is beyond understanding.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman demanded immediate re-polling at several polling stations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-8 Kotli-I (Raj Mahal) constituency, alleging serious irregularities during the election process.

In a statement, Sherry Rehman called on the Election Commission to take immediate notice of complaints that a PPP polling agent was allegedly held hostage in Raj Mahal.

She urged authorities to take swift action at polling stations 76, 77, and 79, where large crowds were reportedly causing concerns during the polling process.

The PPP leader also demanded the deployment of additional police and security personnel, saying a large number of PPP voters were present in the constituency and needed a safe environment to cast their votes.

Sherry Rehman stressed that more security personnel should be deployed across LA-8 Kotli-I to ensure transparent and peaceful polling.

She further called for an impartial investigation into incidents reported at polling stations 91 to 94, along with all other complaints received during the AJK election.

Also Read: AJK elections 2026: Mirpur commissioner, DIG review polling process