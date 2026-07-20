ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan has responded to recent remarks by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the suspension of internet services in AJK.

Speaking to the media, Afnan Ullah Khan said Bilawal remains a respected political leader, but he should directly ask the AJK government about internet services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Bilawal Bhutto’s concerns over the restoration of internet services in AJK should be addressed to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where the PPP is in government.”

The PML-N senator said the PPP is seeking public support in AJK, adding that voters would ultimately judge the party on its performance. He also questioned the achievements of the PPP-led AJK government over the past six months.

Commenting on the political climate, Afnan Ullah Khan accused Bilawal Bhutto of targeting the PML-N while stating that all political parties share responsibility for maintaining a constructive political environment.

He further said Bilawal Bhutto is aware that the PPP’s principal political contest is with the PML-N. Referring to the current political tensions, Afnan Ullah expressed optimism that relations between the two parties would improve after 27 July.

Read more: Bilawal proposes Truth Commission, demands internet restoration ahead of AJK polls

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proposed the formation of a Truth Commission to investigate the unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and urged the federal government to restore internet services before the July 27 elections.

Addressing an election rally in Kotli, Bilawal said the upcoming AJK elections were the most important in the region’s history. He claimed the PPP was the most popular party in the territory and said the large number of ticket aspirants reflected the party’s support.

Referring to the recent unrest, Bilawal Bhutto said every Kashmiri and Pakistani was concerned about the situation and expressed sympathy with the families of police and military personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties.

He said the banned Joint Awami Action Committee had written to him, asking the PPP to help resolve the crisis. In response, he said he had written to the committee and the prime minister, proposing a Truth Commission to determine the facts.

Bilawal Bhutto urged protesters to suspend their demonstrations until the commission completed its work. He also asked the federal government to refrain from taking further action until the investigation was concluded.