BHIMBER, July 6: Election symbols have been allotted to candidates contesting the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections in all three constituencies of Bhimber district, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in LA-7 Bhimber, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Farooq was allotted the lion symbol, while former AJK prime minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, contesting as an independent, received the bicycle symbol. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abdul Sattar was assigned the scales, independent candidate Chaudhry Asif Mahmood the jeep, Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain Khan the helicopter, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Raja Ayaz the eagle.

In LA-6 Bhimber, IPP’s Chaudhry Ali Shan was allotted the eagle, PML-N’s Chaudhry Razaq the lion, while Muslim Conference candidate Chaudhry Khizar Hayat received the horse symbol.

In LA-5 Barnala, PML-N candidate Waqar Ahmed was allotted the lion symbol, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf received the arrow symbol.

The allotment of election symbols marks another key step in preparations for the upcoming AJK elections, with candidates now set to formally begin their election campaigns.

Earlier, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission issued the final list of all candidates participating in the upcoming general elections.

According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 852 candidates will contest the elections across 45 constituencies.

The Commission added that 320 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers. Meanwhile, independent candidates will be allotted their election symbols on Monday.

Electoral symbols have already been distributed to 24 registered political parties. The distribution took place on Friday as part of the preparations for the state’s upcoming general elections.

On June 23rd, the deadline to submit nomination papers for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections 2026 has officially closed, with a total of 1,241 candidates filing from across the region.

According to AJK Election Commission officials, candidates from all 45 constituencies submitted their papers before the cutoff. The highest number came from Mirpur division, where 406 people filed nominations, followed by Muzaffarabad division with 337 candidates and Poonch division with 294. From the 12 constituencies reserved for Jammu and Kashmir refugees residing in Pakistan, 218 candidates submitted their papers.

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