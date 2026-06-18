The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has revised the schedule for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, ARY News reported.

Election Commission Secretary Raja Shakeel Khan announced that candidates can submit their nomination papers until 5:00 pm on June 23.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 24 starting at 8:00 am. The list of approved candidates will also be released on the same day.

Candidates can file appeals against Returning Officers’ decisions from June 25 to June 28. The Election Commission will hear the appeals on June 29 and 30 and announce its decisions on July 1 and 2.

The last date to withdraw nomination papers is July 3 at 2:00 pm. A revised list of candidates will be published on July 4.

Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on July 5, and the final list of candidates along with their symbols will be released the same day.

According to Raja Shakeel Khan, polling for the AJK Legislative Assembly elections will be held on July 27.

Candidates from Poonch district will submit their nomination papers to the relevant Returning Officers, and scrutiny of those papers will also take place in Poonch.

The Election Commission said the changes were made for public convenience and in response to suggestions from candidates.

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