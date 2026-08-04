AJK Elections: Schedule for polling in Poonch division unchanged

A spokesperson for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJKEC) said polling in all constituencies of Poonch Division will be held as scheduled on 10 August 2026.

The spokesperson also dismissed the reports regarding the election postponement in Poonch Division, describing them as baseless and contrary to the facts.

The AJKEC urged voters to ignore rumors and exercise their right to vote on 10 August 2026.

The spokesperson added that if there is any change to the election schedule, the Election Commission will inform the public on time.

Read Also: ECP issues notification for winners from 13 Mirpur Division constituencies

MUZAFFARABAD, July 29: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued the official notification for the successful candidates from all 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division following the recently held legislative assembly elections, ARY News reported.

According to Election Commission spokesperson Raja Mohsin Habib, the notifications have been issued for the returned candidates from Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli districts.

The notified winners include Azhar Sadiq (PML-N) from LA-1 Mirpur-1, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed (PPP) from LA-2 Mirpur-2, Chaudhry Yasar Sultan (PPP) from LA-3 Mirpur-3 and Rukhsar Ahmed (PML-N) from LA-4 Mirpur-4.

From Bhimber, Waqar Ahmed Noor (PML-N) was declared successful from LA-5 Bhimber-1, Muhammad Razaq Chaudhry (PML-N) from LA-6 Bhimber-2 and Tariq Farooq (PML-N) from LA-7 Bhimber-3.