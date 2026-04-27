MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has issued an ordinance amending the Election Act, introducing key changes to electoral rules and voting procedures, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the presidential ordinance issued in Muzaffarabad, the ban on proscribed political parties operating in Pakistan will also apply in Azad Kashmir. Under the new provisions, any party banned in Pakistan or its affiliated or subsidiary organizations will not be eligible to contest elections in AJK.

The amendment further stipulates that political wings or branches of such restricted parties will also be barred from participating in the electoral process.

The ordinance also includes provisions related to the 1989 migrant community, addressing changes in residency and voting rights. It states that registered refugees residing in camps who change their place of residence will be allowed to cast their votes from their new place of settlement.

Officials said the ordinance has been promulgated by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant update to the region’s electoral framework.

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Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership had endorsed a decision to appoint a permanent President in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), party sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to sources within the PPP, the decision regarding the permanent presidential slot in AJK has been finalized following internal consultations, and the party leadership has formally approved the move.

Party insiders said the PPP has decided to retain the office of the President of AJK and will field its own candidate for the position. An election for the post is expected to be announced soon.

Sources further revealed that the election for the AJK presidency is likely to be held within the next month. The position has been vacant following the death of former President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who passed away on January 31.

Currently, Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, is serving as acting President until a permanent appointment is made.

The development is expected to shape the political dynamics in Azad Kashmir in the coming weeks as party-level consultations continue.