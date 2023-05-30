AJK judge shot dead over resisting house robbery

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) session judge, Sardar Amjad Ishaq was shot dead over resisting a house robbery in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two dacoits entered the house of the AJK judge in the limits of Rawat police station and made the house members hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers opened fire at the AJK judge over resisting the dacoity. The judge was rushed to hospital in injured condition, where he breathed his last.

The police have begun the hunt for the robbers involved in the dacoity.

Read more: Judge, family looted in Karachi’s Baloch Colony

Earlier, in Karachi, an additional sessions judge and his family were looted in Baloch Colony area.

The police said two armed men robbed Additional Sessions Judge Naved Hussain and his family of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint within the jurisdiction of the Baloch Colony police station and sped away.

A first information report (FIR) report was registered following the robbery bid. The police said they have launched a hunt for the robbers.