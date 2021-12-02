Judge, family looted in Karachi’s Baloch Colony

KARACHI: Karachi is witnessing a sharp increase in street crimes as an additional sessions judge and his family were looted in the port city’s Baloch Colony on Wednesday night, according to police.

They said two armed men robbed Additional Sessions Judge Naved Hussain and his family of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint within the jurisdiction of the Baloch Colony police station and sped away.

Also Read: Over Rs800,000 looted in Karachi bank heist

A first information report (FIR) report was registered following the robbery bid. The police said they have launched a hunt for the robbers.

Earlier, a passer-by was shot dead while a policeman sustained injuries after the latter resisted a robbery bid at a barber’s shop in Karachi’s Federal B Area neighbourhood.

According to police, the incident occurred at a barber’s shop in block 14 of FB Area when armed robbers entered a salon to deprive those getting a haircut of their belongings.

Also Read: Arrested robbers confess to looting over 25 TikTokers

As they looted those present in the barber shop, a policeman who was also getting a haircut opened fire on the intruders, resulting in an exchange of fire which resulted in injuries to the cop.

“A passer-by also sustained a bullet wound and died on the spot,” they said adding that the injured and body have been shifted for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!