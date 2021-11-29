Karachi: Arrested robbers confess to looting over 25 TikTokers

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested two street criminals who confessed to looting more than two dozen TikTokers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, two street criminals were rounded up by Shahrai-e-Noor Jehan police, valuables including looted mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments, and others were recovered from their custody.

In their confessional statement to the police, the robbers said that they have been targetting TikTokers in the city as looting them is easier and they do not resist.

The criminals said TikTokers normally use smartphones of good companies and they get a handsome amount for them in the market. “So far we have looted smartphones from more than 25 TikTokers,” the criminals said.

They further said they also targeted food delivery guys and online cab services men as they use to call them at empty places and loot them.

Detailing the selling of the looted valuables, the robbers said they use to sell the valuables to a man named Aziz in Karachi’s Banaras. Senior Superintendent of Polic (SSP) Central, Murtaza Tabbasum said that further investigation from the robbers was underway.

Earlier in October, police had arrested a two-member dacoit gang that used to rob shops and blood test laboratories in Karachi.

In CCTV footage of their three robberies, the dacoits were seen robbing cash in different localities.

