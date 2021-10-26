Two-member dacoit gang busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a two-member dacoit gang that used to rob shops and blood test laboratories in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In CCTV footage of their three robberies, the dacoits were seen robbing cash in different localities.

It was learnt that the dacoits had looted Rs68,000 from a blood test laboratory and Rs50,000 from a super mart in Orangi Town Sector 12.

Police said that the accused had confessed to their involvement in more than 10 robberies. It emerged that the accused had earlier been arrested in eight cases.

Earlier in the month, Karachi police had arrested the ringleader of Shahid Burger dacoit gang along with his three accomplices.

Karachi police had taken successful action against a dacoit gang named ‘Shahid Burger’ that was allegedly involved in at least 41 robberies in different posh areas of the metropolis.

Following a raid, the ringleader and members of the Shahid Burger gang had been arrested by police officials.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh had said that the raiding team recovered jewellery, prize bonds, laptops and vehicle from the gang members’ possession.

He had said that more raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the Shahid Burger gang.

