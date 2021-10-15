Shahid Burger gang ‘involved in 41 dacoities’ busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested the ringleader of Shahid Burger dacoit gang along with his three accomplices, ARY News reported on Friday.

Karachi police took successful action against a dacoit gang named ‘Shahid Burger’ that was allegedly involved in at least 41 robberies in different posh areas of the metropolis.

Following a raid, the ringleader and members of the Shahid Burger gang were arrested by police officials.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that the raiding team recovered jewellery, prize bonds, laptops and vehicle from the gang members’ possession.

READ: DACOITS IN KARACHI USING CHILDREN AS SHIELDS DURING SNATCHING BIDS

He added that more raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the Shahid Burger gang.

Earlier in July, police and Rangers had apprehended two members of a dacoit gang hailing from Afghanistan and operating in Karachi during a joint raid.

The two members of a suspected dacoit gang had been arrested from the Metroville area of SITE in Karachi. “Khalil Ahmed and Hayat Ullah belong to Afghanistan,” the Rangers’ spokesperson told the media.

The spokesperson had said that they recovered ammunition, drugs, and weapons from the arrested suspects. The arrested men had confessed to their role in separate criminal incidents including selling narcotics in the city.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!